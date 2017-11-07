The County of Maui Department of Planning hosts a community meeting tonight (Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017) to discuss housing issues as they relate to the update of the West Maui Community Plan.

The public is invited to discuss housing issues affecting West Maui, such as the housing shortage and lack of affordable and workforce housing. A panel of local developers who are building affordable housing projects will also be present to answer questions, along with department representatives from Maui County.

The meeting runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the West Maui Senior Center located at 788 Pauoa Street, Lahaina.

The agenda includes an Open House from 5 to 5:30 p.m., Developers Panel Discussion on Housing from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., and Question and Answer session from 6:45 to 8 p.m.

West Maui Taxpayers Association Hosts Separate Meeting on Nov. 14

The West Maui Taxpayers Association will also hold a separate community meeting to discuss housing on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 at the West Maui Senior Center. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the housing program begins at 5:30 p.m.

This meeting will focus on housing shortages for the unsheltered, houseless and homeless. The WMTA is a non-profit organization that provides an organized voice of support for public and private improvements which have potential benefit for the West Maui community from Lahaina to Kapalua.

The West Maui Community Plan guides future growth in West Maui, and is the first of Maui Island’s six community-specific plans to be updated since County Council adopted the Maui Island Plan in 2012. The existing West Maui Community Plan was adopted in 1996.

The update process involves numerous community meetings and workshops followed by the formation of a Community Plan Advisory Committee, which will review a draft updated plan and provide recommendations. The Maui Planning Commission will then review the draft plan and provide recommendations to the Maui County Council, which ultimately adopts the plan.