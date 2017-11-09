Four Seasons Resort Maui will host its inaugural Showcase Under the Stars art auction event to benefit local cancer patients on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Over 45 Maui artists have donated works of art for the auction with proceeds from the event going to the Pacific Cancer Foundation, Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children, and American Cancer Society.

Showcase Under the Stars comes on the heels of the Resort’s annual Day of Hope 10K Run / 5K Run & Walk event.

“Every year, we welcome hundreds of local residents for our Day of Hope event, but what the community may not know is that our employees hold fundraisers throughout the year in our united fight against cancer,” General Manager and Regional Vice President Jean Claude Wietzel explains.

Four Seasons says one of the most popular is an employee art auction, in which artisans from the Resort’s daily “Artists’ Showcase” donate pieces for employees to bid on.

“This year, we’re excited to elevate this concept by extending the opportunity to the community through the Showcase Under the Stars. We look forward to welcoming art lovers and collectors from across the island,” says Wietzel.

The Resort has long been committed to promoting local artists and features many of the island’s top artists through a daily open-air Artists’ Showcase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of the artists for this event will donate pieces that have not been shown elsewhere. “The artists’ generous donations to the Showcase Under the Stars event will give attendees the incredible opportunity to acquire special fine art while simultaneously funding the fight against cancer,” art coordinator Rose Potter said.

Featured artists include painters Lori Koprowski, Kari McCarthy, Melissa Chimera, and Jan Kasprzycki as well as sculptor Tim Garcia and photographer Scott Reither, just to name a few.

Many other artists will be there as well, representing a variety of mediums such as glass, mixed media, jewelry, ceramics, and more.

The pieces available at the fundraiser collectively amount to over $120,000.

“I am grateful that my artwork can serve to raise funds and awareness in the fight to end cancer,” said photographer Scott Reither. “I’m proud to be a part of the Four Seasons Resort Maui Showcase Under the Stars, and I hope the auction will help the families and the community and we’ll someday soon see an end to this disease.”

The cost of admission to the event is $50. In addition to access to the Showcase Under the Stars art auction, the ticket includes a meet-and-greet with the artists, passed hors d’ouevres created by the Resort’s award-winning culinary team, and special live entertainment.

To purchase tickets, click here. For more information, call 808-891-4100 or email doh.maui@fourseasons.com.

Hawai‘i residents attending Showcase Under the Stars will also have the opportunity to reserve a room for the best kama‘aina rate of the year, featuring rates as low as $329.

To reserve a room, contact the Resort directly at 808-874-8000.