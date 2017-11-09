Lahaina will host its monthly Second Friday in Lahaina Town Party on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m.

This months theme is “How Sweet It Was” in celebration of the grand re-opening of the Plantation Museum.

Campbell Park will feature Maui Jam with Hawaiian music and hula from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The Lahaina Restoration Foundation Presentation will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. with emcee Kathy Collins.

The Sun Yat-Sen Chinese Heritage Festival will also be taking place at the Wo Hing Museum from 5 to 9 p.m. and the Plantation Museum will be celebrating its grand re-opening in the Wharf Cinema Center.

Over at the Outlets of Maui, the Na Pua O Kapiʻolani Keiki Hula Show will take place from 5 to 5:45 p.m. and Vincent Cacal will perform from 5 to 7 p.m.

LahainaTown Action Committee in partnership with Leilani’s and Betty’s Beach Cafe work together to sponsor several West side nonprofits. This assistance allows the nonprofits to fundraise and the event supports the community. Campbell Park has local food from 5 to 8 p.m. The LahainaTown Action Committee invites the public to share in the fun while enjoying a live music concert with a cause.

Nonprofit groups rotate but include: Nā Kiʻa i O Waineʻe with fresh lei’s; Hawaiian Civic Club serving kalua pork and rice; Barefruit Bar with acai bowls, sundaes and shakes; Maui Writers Ink with authors sharing stories and tales; Maui Music Mission; Maui Humane Society; Manakai Swimwear; Tropsicle serving tropical popsicles; Roberto’s Tamales serving handmade tamales; Grandpa Joes Candy Company serving cotton candy, caramel apples and caramel corn; Boys & Girls Club serving cookies; Garden Sushi serving ramen bowls and Pacific Touch.

Lahaina Art Galleries

Hele Mai – As the sun sets and pau hana begins, what better way to start the weekend than to shop the world renowned art galleries, meet artists, talk story and share in some complimentary pūpū and wine from 6-9 p.m. Pick up a free Art Map compliments of the Lahaina Visitor Center at the old Lahaina Courthouse in Banyan Tree Park.

• Kai Pua Gallery: Live glass blowing by Sean Price. Special deals, fabulous seconds and clearance sale, serving wine.

• Peter Lik Gallery: Special promotions on art.

• Lahaina Galleries: Artist Robert Lyn Nelson in Gallery. Head upstairs to the new event space Lahaina Loft for a special art show from 6-9 p.m.

• The Village Gallery: Gala reception for its exhibition “How Sweet It Was” featuring the Jo Rockwell art collection. Refreshments and music from 6-9 p.m.

• Images Fine Art Gallery: Complimentary wine and live music.

• Simon Jon Gallery: Unique Hawaiian wood bowls by artist Jonathan Somaoang, offering 10-20% off select items.

• Sargent’s Fine Art: Enjoy the music of Curt Lee every Friday Art Night at the gallery, featured artist Roman Czerwinski will be on site. Serving wine.

• Martin Lawrence Gallery: 6:30-10 p.m. Fine Art Auction. Serving wine and pūpū’s. Live jazz/ambient guitar.

• Kingwell Island Art: Jim Kingwell will be do an art demo. Serving wine and pūpū’s.

• Daryl Millard Gallery: Daryl will be painting at the easel and talking about his work. Refreshments will be served.

• Contemporary Masters: Live entertainment

• Lahaina Printsellers: Wine and pūpū’s

• Vintage Posters: Wine and pūpū’s

• Higgins Harte Gallery International: Wine and pūpū’s

Live Music

• Kimo’s: Live music 8-10 p.m. no cover charge. Tori Dixon Live

• Pioneer Inn: Live Hawaiian entertainment 6-9 p.m.

• The Wharf Cinema Center: Live Music Center Stage with Uncle Lui Williams

• Captain Jack’s Island Grill: Live Music Happy Hour 2-5 p.m., Will on Acoustic Guitar

• Cool Cat Café: Live music overlooking the Banyan Tree – Johnny Ringo 7-10:30 p.m.

• Pi Artisan Pizzeria at The Outlets of Maui: Live music with Danyel Alana 6-9 p.m.

Merchant, Restaurants & Foodie Specials

• Ono Gelato Company: Gluten-free baked goods, homemade gelato-filled cannoli 10% kamaʻāina discount.

• Kimo’s: Free hula pie with coupon (stop by the Lahaina Visitor Center for coupons)

• Kobe Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar: 20% kamaʻāina discount on teppanyaki dining

• The Pioneer Inn: $5 pūpū menu

• Atlantis Submarines: 20% off submarine tours

• Banyan Treats: 10% discount on full menu

• Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Free appetizer with coupon (available at the Lahaina Visitor Center, at the Old Lahaina Courthouse. See coupon for details)

• Pi Artisan Pizza: Happy Hour 3-5 p.m. discounted pūpū’s and drink specials

The Wharf Cinema Center

• Amigo’s Authentic Mexican Food: Buy one entree, get 50% off second entree.

• Down The Hatch: Features local artist and environmental activist Megan Koeberle 5-9 p.m.

• Captain Jack’s Island Grill: 20% off kamaʻāina discount

• Cool Cat Cafe: 20% off kamaʻāina discount

• Maui Island Coffee: $2 off 1 lb 100% Kona Coffee

• Pad Thai: 15% off food only

• Pho Saigon 808: 10% off food only

The Wharf Shops Town Party Specials

• Atlantis Submarines: 20% off kamaʻāina discount

• Crazy Shirts: Screen printing demo with a complimentary screen print with purchase

• Hangloose Hammocks: $5 off any hammock

• Hibiscus Boutique: 20% off regular-priced jewelry

• JC Chism: Free gift with purchase of $20 or more

• KC Hawaiian Fashions: Free gift with purchase of $20 or more

• Lahaina Lifestyle: 10% off regular-priced items

• Lana’s Boutique: 10-50% off sterling silver & handmade jewelry

• L’Infini: 20% off jewelry; 10% off gift items

• Quilts ‘N Fabric: Free gift with purchase of $50 or more

• Simon-Jon Gallery: 10-20% discount on select items

• T-Shirt Factory: Buy 4 shirts and get 5th one free

• Three D Gallery: Free gift with purchase of $20 or more

Baldwin Home Museum

The popular candlelit tour of the Baldwin Home Museum will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. The museum is located on the corner of Front and Dickenson Streets. The $7 fee includes admission to the Wo Hing Museum at 858 Front Street. Children 12 and under accompanied by a paying adult are free.

About Friday Town Parties

Showcasing the unique nature of Maui’s historic towns, Maui Friday Town Parties bring the community together for a pau hana night of outdoor music, art, food and Maui culture. There is a town party every Friday of the month: Wailuku First Friday, Lahaina Second Friday, Makawao Third Friday and Kihei Fourth Friday. Residents are encouraged to kick back and enjoy the fun.