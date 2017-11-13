Caring K9s Therapy Dogs Maui announced Melodie Ulman as its first and founding executive director at a board meeting held on Oct. 9, 2017.

Caring K9s Maui is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of people’s lives, one visit at a time through pet therapy visitation, Reading Education Assistance Dogs ® programs for children and Animal Care Education.

“Melodie Ulman is the inspirational, guiding force of Caring K9s Therapy Dogs, Maui,” said organization Board President Lynn Allen. “We are excited to name her as our executive director. There is no person better qualified for this position. Melodie’s talents and responsibilities include training all Therapy teams, developing programs for additional facilities, community education and outreach, to name a few. She is also very gifted at what we all love to do: bring joy to people of our community with our therapy dogs.”

Ulman was also recognized and honored as one of Maui County’s 2017 Volunteer Heroes at a reception held on Oct. 27, 2017.

“I am so grateful to our amazing, loving, and dedicated volunteers who bring joy in ever increasing circles. Caring K9s Maui would not be possible without our volunteers and their therapy dogs,” said Ulman.

Caring K9s Maui assesses a dog’s potential, trains, mentors and evaluates registered therapy animals and their handlers, as well as offers continuing training and socializing activities to provide ongoing opportunities for growth and support for all teams.

To date, Caring K9s Maui has 25 teams providing the opportunity for people in skilled nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult day care facilities, hospice, special needs and regular classrooms, and after school youth programs to interact with well-trained therapy dogs.

For more information about the organization or to obtain more information on volunteer opportunities, click here.