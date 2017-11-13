The 8th Annual Life Is Sweet festival returned to The Shops at Wailea on Sunday, Nov. 12, and featured a fun culinary challenge with Wailea’s most renowned chefs.

The fundraising event, benefiting Best Buddies Hawaii, was held on the lower floor Fountain Courtyard.

Chefs from Four Seasons Maui, Grand Wailea, Hotel Wailea, Fairmont Kea Lani, Mulligan’s, Longhi’s Wailea, Fabiani’s and Gannon’s competed to win Best Signature Dessert.

The winning dessert was created by Pastry Chef Tracie Symonds of Four Seasons Maui and featured a deconstructed Unicorn Cake.

In addition to sampling the tasty creations, guests were treated to gourmet appetizers, live Hawaiian entertainment, refreshments and a silent auction.

Proceeds from contributions and sponsorships of Life Is Sweet will benefit Maui schools, focusing on crucial student leadership development and scholarship funding programs.