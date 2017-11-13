Alexander & Baldwin today revealed a new corporate logo and the tagline “Partners for Hawaiʻi” to reinforce the company’s strategic focus on investing in Hawaiʻi.

To mark the launch of the new corporate brand, A&B President and CEO Chris Benjamin and a team of company executives today rang The Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

“A&B’s vision is to create special places and experiences that help to make Hawaiʻi better, while acting with an abiding respect for our state’s communities, people, cultures and environment. Our new logo and tagline illustrate our commitment to our home state. Whether through farming, construction, real estate or related businesses we want to continue the Company’s 147-year history of dedication to the islands, and reinforce our role as Partners for Hawaiʻi,” Benjamin said.

Inspired by the motifs of A&B’s historic corporate headquarters building in downtown Honolulu, company executives say the logo represents strength in history and a fresh approach to the future.

The circular shape of the logo is intended to represent Hawaiʻi’s community. Within the circle, a modern rendition of the initials “A&B” is surrounded by imagery illustrating the diversity of Hawaiʻi’s culture and the company’s heritage in agriculture, shipping, development, materials and construction, according to company executives.

The tagline “Partners for Hawaiʻi” reflects A&B’s commitment to enhance Hawaiʻi’s communities and continue the caring legacy of the company’s founders, representatives said in a press release announcing the new logo.

In the last five years, A&B has invested $1.5 billion in Hawaiʻi while also contributing more than $5 million to non-profit and community organizations across the state. “Our new logo reflects our history while also illustrating our progressive nature. For nearly 150 years, A&B has evolved to remain successful in an ever-changing world,” Benjamin said.

To develop the logo and tagline, A&B partnered with Maui-based design firm Sae Design, and iQ360 an accomplished communications agency with offices in Honolulu, San Francisco and New York.

Both agencies studied A&B’s history and worked closely with employees to develop a refreshed brand identity.