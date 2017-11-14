Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff. Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column. Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at (808) 270-7855, AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Dear Mayor,

Q: What’s the best way to report graffiti or vandalism? There are a few spots I pass on a regular basis that are eyesores because of the graffiti, and I’d really like to request that they get cleaned up.

Thanks.

A: The best way to report graffiti and a host of other issues is to use the “COMConnect” App, which utilizes the “See-Click-Fix” software.

Just download the app onto your smartphone or notebook from the App Store (iPhone) or PlayStore (Android) or visit www.mauicounty.gov/COMConnect to file a report from your computer.

When reporting an issue, you may register for your own login or you can report as an unregistered guest.

The following issues may be reported through the COMConnect App: Abandoned Vehicles; Animal Control; Building Code Enforcement; Fire Hydrant; General Comments or Complaints; Homeless; Illegal Dumping; Invasive Species; Parks & Recreation; Potholes; Residential Trash Service; Right-of-Way Maintenance; Sidewalk/Path; Street Light; Street Signs; Traffic Signal; Tree Debris; Wastewater Backup; and Zoning Code Enforcement.

The home page of the app also includes links to the County’s MauiBus locator, online bill payments, Twitter and Facebook accounts, special events, County Newsletter (“The High Street Journal”) and Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).