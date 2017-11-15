Black Friday shopping is one of America’s most treasured holiday traditions. But there’s always a bit of hassle involved: Shoppers have to fight their drowsiness and stand in endless lines at stores following a hearty Thanksgiving dinner—all in the name of savings.

That tradition is changing, however. Black Friday sales are starting earlier, weeks ahead of the actual shopping holiday at some stores (see local ads for details):

Target was selling items at a discount Monday for a “Black Friday Preview Sale,” and announced plans to offer “early access” to Target credit card holders on Nov. 22, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. More than 100 Black Friday deals will go live that day on Target.com, the retailer said. It will be pushing sales on video game consoles, televisions, toys and other items.

Walmart started its seasonal discounts last weekend, during which it also kicked off a series of in-store holiday events and parties that it will host throughout the season.

Sears is putting all the merchandise at all of its stores on sale for almost the whole month—through the Thanksgiving weekend. Discounts at the stores will range from 10 to 50%.

Macy’s will mostly open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at 2 a.m., reopening at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday.

Toys R Us will open at 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving and remain open for 30 consecutive hours of shopping.

And many retailers are offering even steeper price cuts or other discount promotions, both in store and online, just to stay ahead of their competitors. That’s good news for shoppers, especially those who prefer to shop from home. So which stores offer the best discounts and for which items?

To answer that question and help consumers maximize their Black Friday savings, WalletHub’s analysts surveyed nearly 10,000 deals from 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2017 Black Friday ad scans.

Below are the stores offering the largest advertised discounts in various product categories such as “Jewelry” and “Appliances.” See below for the full list and shopping wisdom from its experts.

Best Stores for Black Friday (Bold=Maui retailers)

Retailer 2017 Avg. % Discount by Retailer 2016 Avg. % Discount by Retailer 2015 Avg. % Discount by Retailer Kohl’s 66.3% 58.1% 66.7% JCPenney 66.3% 62.8% 68.0% Belk 62.8% N/A 59.5% Stage 60.8% 62.8% 63.9% Shopko 55.9% 55.6% N/A Bealls Florida 52.8% N/A N/A Sears 50.1% 43.9% 41.7% Macy’s 45.6% 63.4% 56.0% Fred Meyer 43.9% 49.7% 45.3% AAFES 37.3% 29.1% N/A Amazon 36.8% 24.7% 25.8% Target 36.2% 28.6% 37.3% Kmart 35.8% 28.6% 50.1% Dick’s Sporting Goods 35.1% N/A N/A Office Depot and OfficeMax 34.5% 43.0% 42.8% Wal-Mart 34.2% 32.6% 30.1% HP 34.0% 28.5% N/A Samsung 34.0% N/A N/A Dollar General 33.5% 36.9% N/A Lowe’s 33.0% N/A N/A True Value 32.8% 31.9% N/A Meijer 32.4% 33.8% 39.1% Staples 32.3% 33.1% 34.4% BJ’s 32.1% 32.0% 30.6% Guitar Center 30.0% N/A N/A Best Buy 30.0% 33.2% 33.5% Miscrosoft 29.6% N/A N/A Dell Home 29.3% 35.7% 35.3% Newegg 28.3% N/A N/A Big Lots 24.1% 23.5% 27.1% Cabela’s 23.8% N/A N/A Harbor Freight 22.5% 62.6% N/A Costco 21.9% 25.4% 19.5% Ace Hardware 21.5% 27.7% 34.2% Bass Pro Shops 20.8% N/A N/A All Retailers 37.1% 39.0% 40.2%

The pie chart above displays the product categories in which discounts are more heavily concentrated, represented in percentage terms. The percentages do not represent average discounts.

The bar graph above displays the average discount percentage for each product category.

Average Store Discounts by Product Category

Retailer Apparel & Accessories Computers & Phones Consumer Electronics Consumer Packaged Goods Toys Appliances AAFES 34.35% 30.05% 34.93% 36.32% 32.37% 40.60% Ace Hardware N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 15.13% Amazon 55.58% 26.13% 27.74% 23.25% 25.66% 23.47% Bass Pro Shops 34.40% N/A 31.59% N/A 31.67% 22.51% Bealls Florida 50.19% N/A N/A 59.28% N/A 50.14% Belk 57.07% N/A 54.56% 49.98% 53.25% 46.93% Best Buy N/A 31.30% 31.30% N/A 38.53% 26.48% Big Lots N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 25.61% BJ’s 26.57% 28.58% 30.36% N/A 28.98% 32.17% Cabela’s 36.34% N/A 25.07% N/A N/A 33.15% Costco 54.11% 22.90% 22.54% N/A N/A 21.43% Dell Home N/A 28.88% 31.61% N/A N/A N/A Dick’s Sporting Goods 35.01% N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dollar General N/A 39.56% N/A N/A N/A 31.95% Fred Meyer 47.17% 28.18% 43.18% N/A 40.81% 44.52% Guitar Center N/A 40.63% N/A N/A N/A N/A Harbor Freight N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HP N/A 34.04% N/A N/A N/A N/A JCPenney 60.55% 43.07% 37.11% 61.16% 43.10% 38.67% Kmart 45.07% N/A N/A N/A 31.56% 39.59% Kohl’s 56.09% 35.07% 37.43% 29.83% 46.66% 41.60% Lowe’s N/A N/A 25.96% N/A N/A 33.90% Macy’s 41.12% 24.52% 41.43% N/A N/A 35.34% Meijer N/A 35.24% 27.26% 23.35% 33.92% 36.66% Miscrosoft N/A 29.38% N/A N/A N/A N/A Newegg N/A 26.07% 34.04% N/A N/A 36.08% Office Depot and OfficeMax N/A 30.96% 36.52% 56.05% N/A N/A Samsung N/A 24.75% 40.35% N/A N/A N/A Sears 60.21% 39.29% N/A 40.00% N/A 42.79% Shopko 62.78% 48.45% 48.34% 33.35% 50.88% 50.77% Stage* 62.31% 64.38% 58.40% 53.37% 60.74% 46.84% Staples N/A 31.12% 27.03% N/A N/A N/A Target 41.66% 32.47% 28.40% N/A 35.66% 39.81% True Value N/A N/A 50.38% 19.94% N/A 33.59% Wal-Mart 42.09% 30.86% 30.72% N/A 28.13% 38.21% Overall Average 47.51% 33.58% 35.68% 40.49% 38.80% 35.69%

Retailer Furniture Jewelry Books, Movies and Music Video Games (only the software) All Other Product Categories AAFES N/A 41.93% N/A 30.22% 41.33% Ace Hardware N/A N/A N/A N/A 25.94% Amazon 42.55% 40.47% 32.91% N/A 34.71% Bass Pro Shops 15.37% N/A N/A N/A 16.61% Bealls Florida 49.47% 67.67% N/A N/A 58.95% Belk N/A 67.31% N/A N/A 65.04% Best Buy N/A N/A 57.78% 45.87% N/A Big Lots 22.62% N/A N/A N/A 29.21% BJ’s 49.82% N/A N/A N/A 32.12% Cabela’s N/A N/A N/A N/A 20.88% Costco 26.27% 11.65% N/A N/A 27.81% Dell Home N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dick’s Sporting Goods N/A N/A N/A N/A 34.93% Dollar General N/A N/A N/A N/A 18.06% Fred Meyer 64.32% N/A N/A 41.67% 54.87% Guitar Center N/A N/A N/A N/A 29.02% Harbor Freight N/A N/A N/A N/A 22.91% HP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JCPenney N/A 73.10% N/A N/A 65.90% Kmart N/A N/A 61.93% N/A 44.23% Kohl’s 52.56% 77.39% N/A N/A 68.35% Lowe’s 35.62% N/A N/A N/A 30.26% Macy’s 40.13% 47.83% N/A N/A 56.46% Meijer N/A N/A N/A N/A 43.29% Miscrosoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Newegg N/A N/A N/A N/A 30.95% Office Depot and OfficeMax 41.41% N/A N/A N/A 48.94% Samsung N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sears N/A 74.00% N/A N/A 46.80% Shopko 62.50% 75.56% N/A 36.76% 63.06% Stage* N/A 70.84% N/A N/A 63.31% Staples 38.15% N/A N/A N/A 48.52% Target N/A N/A 62.48% 46.18% 43.61% True Value N/A N/A N/A N/A 28.69% Wal-Mart N/A N/A 69.86% 48.75% 39.13% Overall Average 41.60% 58.89% 56.99% 41.58% 41.13%

*Includes the retailer’s five brands: Stage, Bealls (not to be confused with Bealls of Florida), Goody’s, Palais Royal and Peebles