Black Friday Deals Start Early on Maui

Debra Lordan · November 15, 2017, 11:08 AM HST (Updated November 15, 2017, 11:08 AM) · 0 Comments
Black Friday shopping is one of America’s most treasured holiday traditions. But there’s always a bit of hassle involved: Shoppers have to fight their drowsiness and stand in endless lines at stores following a hearty Thanksgiving dinner—all in the name of savings.

Maui Now graphic.

That tradition is changing, however. Black Friday sales are starting earlier, weeks ahead of the actual shopping holiday at some stores (see local ads for details):

Target was selling items at a discount Monday for a “Black Friday Preview Sale,” and announced plans to offer “early access” to Target credit card holders on Nov. 22, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. More than 100 Black Friday deals will go live that day on Target.com, the retailer said. It will be pushing sales on video game consoles, televisions, toys and other items.

Walmart started its seasonal discounts last weekend, during which it also kicked off a series of in-store holiday events and parties that it will host throughout the season.

Sears is putting all the merchandise at all of its stores on sale for almost the whole month—through the Thanksgiving weekend. Discounts at the stores will range from 10 to 50%.

Macy’s will mostly open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at 2 a.m., reopening at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday.

Toys R Us will open at 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving and remain open for 30 consecutive hours of shopping.

And many retailers are offering even steeper price cuts or other discount promotions, both in store and online, just to stay ahead of their competitors. That’s good news for shoppers, especially those who prefer to shop from home. So which stores offer the best discounts and for which items?

To answer that question and help consumers maximize their Black Friday savings, WalletHub’s analysts surveyed nearly 10,000 deals from 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2017 Black Friday ad scans.

Below are the stores offering the largest advertised discounts in various product categories such as “Jewelry” and “Appliances.” See below for the full list and shopping wisdom from its experts.

Click here for WalletHub’s methodology.

Best Stores for Black Friday (Bold=Maui retailers)

Retailer2017 Avg. % Discount by Retailer2016 Avg. % Discount by Retailer2015 Avg. % Discount by Retailer
Kohl’s66.3%58.1%66.7%
JCPenney66.3%62.8%68.0%
Belk62.8%N/A59.5%
Stage60.8%62.8%63.9%
Shopko55.9%55.6%N/A
Bealls Florida52.8%N/AN/A
Sears50.1%43.9%41.7%
Macy’s45.6%63.4%56.0%
Fred Meyer43.9%49.7%45.3%
AAFES37.3%29.1%N/A
Amazon36.8%24.7%25.8%
Target36.2%28.6%37.3%
Kmart35.8%28.6%50.1%
Dick’s Sporting Goods35.1%N/AN/A
Office Depot and OfficeMax34.5%43.0%42.8%
Wal-Mart34.2%32.6%30.1%
HP34.0%28.5%N/A
Samsung34.0%N/AN/A
Dollar General33.5%36.9%N/A
Lowe’s33.0%N/AN/A
True Value32.8%31.9%N/A
Meijer32.4%33.8%39.1%
Staples32.3%33.1%34.4%
BJ’s32.1%32.0%30.6%
Guitar Center30.0%N/AN/A
Best Buy30.0%33.2%33.5%
Miscrosoft29.6%N/AN/A
Dell Home29.3%35.7%35.3%
Newegg28.3%N/AN/A
Big Lots24.1%23.5%27.1%
Cabela’s23.8%N/AN/A
Harbor Freight22.5%62.6%N/A
Costco21.9%25.4%19.5%
Ace Hardware21.5%27.7%34.2%
Bass Pro Shops20.8%N/AN/A
All Retailers37.1%39.0%40.2%

 

 

    The pie chart above displays the product categories in which discounts are more heavily concentrated, represented in percentage terms. The percentages do not represent average discounts.
  • The bar graph above displays the average discount percentage for each product category.

Average Store Discounts by Product Category

RetailerApparel & AccessoriesComputers & PhonesConsumer ElectronicsConsumer Packaged GoodsToysAppliances
AAFES34.35%30.05%34.93%36.32%32.37%40.60%
Ace HardwareN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A15.13%
Amazon55.58%26.13%27.74%23.25%25.66%23.47%
Bass Pro Shops34.40%N/A31.59%N/A31.67%22.51%
Bealls Florida50.19%N/AN/A59.28%N/A50.14%
Belk57.07%N/A54.56%49.98%53.25%46.93%
Best BuyN/A31.30%31.30%N/A38.53%26.48%
Big LotsN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A25.61%
BJ’s26.57%28.58%30.36%N/A28.98%32.17%
Cabela’s36.34%N/A25.07%N/AN/A33.15%
Costco54.11%22.90%22.54%N/AN/A21.43%
Dell HomeN/A28.88%31.61%N/AN/AN/A
Dick’s Sporting Goods35.01%N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Dollar GeneralN/A39.56%N/AN/AN/A31.95%
Fred Meyer47.17%28.18%43.18%N/A40.81%44.52%
Guitar CenterN/A40.63%N/AN/AN/AN/A
Harbor FreightN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
HPN/A34.04%N/AN/AN/AN/A
JCPenney60.55%43.07%37.11%61.16%43.10%38.67%
Kmart45.07%N/AN/AN/A31.56%39.59%
Kohl’s56.09%35.07%37.43%29.83%46.66%41.60%
Lowe’sN/AN/A25.96%N/AN/A33.90%
Macy’s41.12%24.52%41.43%N/AN/A35.34%
MeijerN/A35.24%27.26%23.35%33.92%36.66%
MiscrosoftN/A29.38%N/AN/AN/AN/A
NeweggN/A26.07%34.04%N/AN/A36.08%
Office Depot and OfficeMaxN/A30.96%36.52%56.05%N/AN/A
SamsungN/A24.75%40.35%N/AN/AN/A
Sears60.21%39.29%N/A40.00%N/A42.79%
Shopko62.78%48.45%48.34%33.35%50.88%50.77%
Stage*62.31%64.38%58.40%53.37%60.74%46.84%
StaplesN/A31.12%27.03%N/AN/AN/A
Target41.66%32.47%28.40%N/A35.66%39.81%
True ValueN/AN/A50.38%19.94%N/A33.59%
Wal-Mart42.09%30.86%30.72%N/A28.13%38.21%
Overall Average47.51%33.58%35.68%40.49%38.80%35.69%

 

RetailerFurnitureJewelryBooks, Movies and MusicVideo Games (only the software)All Other Product Categories
AAFESN/A41.93%N/A30.22%41.33%
Ace HardwareN/AN/AN/AN/A25.94%
Amazon42.55%40.47%32.91%N/A34.71%
Bass Pro Shops15.37%N/AN/AN/A16.61%
Bealls Florida49.47%67.67%N/AN/A58.95%
BelkN/A67.31%N/AN/A65.04%
Best BuyN/AN/A57.78%45.87%N/A
Big Lots22.62%N/AN/AN/A29.21%
BJ’s49.82%N/AN/AN/A32.12%
Cabela’sN/AN/AN/AN/A20.88%
Costco26.27%11.65%N/AN/A27.81%
Dell HomeN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Dick’s Sporting GoodsN/AN/AN/AN/A34.93%
Dollar GeneralN/AN/AN/AN/A18.06%
Fred Meyer64.32%N/AN/A41.67%54.87%
Guitar CenterN/AN/AN/AN/A29.02%
Harbor FreightN/AN/AN/AN/A22.91%
HPN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
JCPenneyN/A73.10%N/AN/A65.90%
KmartN/AN/A61.93%N/A44.23%
Kohl’s52.56%77.39%N/AN/A68.35%
Lowe’s35.62%N/AN/AN/A30.26%
Macy’s40.13%47.83%N/AN/A56.46%
MeijerN/AN/AN/AN/A43.29%
MiscrosoftN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
NeweggN/AN/AN/AN/A30.95%
Office Depot and OfficeMax41.41%N/AN/AN/A48.94%
SamsungN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
SearsN/A74.00%N/AN/A46.80%
Shopko62.50%75.56%N/A36.76%63.06%
Stage*N/A70.84%N/AN/A63.31%
Staples38.15%N/AN/AN/A48.52%
TargetN/AN/A62.48%46.18%43.61%
True ValueN/AN/AN/AN/A28.69%
Wal-MartN/AN/A69.86%48.75%39.13%
Overall Average41.60%58.89%56.99%41.58%41.13%

*Includes the retailer’s five brands: Stage, Bealls (not to be confused with Bealls of Florida), Goody’s, Palais Royal and Peebles

Debra Lordan
Debra Lordan has been a writer and website editor for Maui Now since December 2014.

