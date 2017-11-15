Black Friday Deals Start Early on MauiDebra Lordan · November 15, 2017, 11:08 AM HST (Updated November 15, 2017, 11:08 AM) · 0 Comments
Black Friday shopping is one of America’s most treasured holiday traditions. But there’s always a bit of hassle involved: Shoppers have to fight their drowsiness and stand in endless lines at stores following a hearty Thanksgiving dinner—all in the name of savings.
That tradition is changing, however. Black Friday sales are starting earlier, weeks ahead of the actual shopping holiday at some stores (see local ads for details):
Target was selling items at a discount Monday for a “Black Friday Preview Sale,” and announced plans to offer “early access” to Target credit card holders on Nov. 22, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. More than 100 Black Friday deals will go live that day on Target.com, the retailer said. It will be pushing sales on video game consoles, televisions, toys and other items.
Walmart started its seasonal discounts last weekend, during which it also kicked off a series of in-store holiday events and parties that it will host throughout the season.
Sears is putting all the merchandise at all of its stores on sale for almost the whole month—through the Thanksgiving weekend. Discounts at the stores will range from 10 to 50%.
Macy’s will mostly open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at 2 a.m., reopening at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday.
Toys R Us will open at 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving and remain open for 30 consecutive hours of shopping.
And many retailers are offering even steeper price cuts or other discount promotions, both in store and online, just to stay ahead of their competitors. That’s good news for shoppers, especially those who prefer to shop from home. So which stores offer the best discounts and for which items?
To answer that question and help consumers maximize their Black Friday savings, WalletHub’s analysts surveyed nearly 10,000 deals from 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2017 Black Friday ad scans.
Below are the stores offering the largest advertised discounts in various product categories such as “Jewelry” and “Appliances.” See below for the full list and shopping wisdom from its experts.
Click here for WalletHub’s methodology.
Best Stores for Black Friday (Bold=Maui retailers)
|Retailer
|2017 Avg. % Discount by Retailer
|2016 Avg. % Discount by Retailer
|2015 Avg. % Discount by Retailer
|Kohl’s
|66.3%
|58.1%
|66.7%
|JCPenney
|66.3%
|62.8%
|68.0%
|Belk
|62.8%
|N/A
|59.5%
|Stage
|60.8%
|62.8%
|63.9%
|Shopko
|55.9%
|55.6%
|N/A
|Bealls Florida
|52.8%
|N/A
|N/A
|Sears
|50.1%
|43.9%
|41.7%
|Macy’s
|45.6%
|63.4%
|56.0%
|Fred Meyer
|43.9%
|49.7%
|45.3%
|AAFES
|37.3%
|29.1%
|N/A
|Amazon
|36.8%
|24.7%
|25.8%
|Target
|36.2%
|28.6%
|37.3%
|Kmart
|35.8%
|28.6%
|50.1%
|Dick’s Sporting Goods
|35.1%
|N/A
|N/A
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|34.5%
|43.0%
|42.8%
|Wal-Mart
|34.2%
|32.6%
|30.1%
|HP
|34.0%
|28.5%
|N/A
|Samsung
|34.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|Dollar General
|33.5%
|36.9%
|N/A
|Lowe’s
|33.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|True Value
|32.8%
|31.9%
|N/A
|Meijer
|32.4%
|33.8%
|39.1%
|Staples
|32.3%
|33.1%
|34.4%
|BJ’s
|32.1%
|32.0%
|30.6%
|Guitar Center
|30.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|Best Buy
|30.0%
|33.2%
|33.5%
|Miscrosoft
|29.6%
|N/A
|N/A
|Dell Home
|29.3%
|35.7%
|35.3%
|Newegg
|28.3%
|N/A
|N/A
|Big Lots
|24.1%
|23.5%
|27.1%
|Cabela’s
|23.8%
|N/A
|N/A
|Harbor Freight
|22.5%
|62.6%
|N/A
|Costco
|21.9%
|25.4%
|19.5%
|Ace Hardware
|21.5%
|27.7%
|34.2%
|Bass Pro Shops
|20.8%
|N/A
|N/A
|All Retailers
|37.1%
|39.0%
|40.2%
- The pie chart above displays the product categories in which discounts are more heavily concentrated, represented in percentage terms. The percentages do not represent average discounts.
- The bar graph above displays the average discount percentage for each product category.
Average Store Discounts by Product Category
|Retailer
|Apparel & Accessories
|Computers & Phones
|Consumer Electronics
|Consumer Packaged Goods
|Toys
|Appliances
|AAFES
|34.35%
|30.05%
|34.93%
|36.32%
|32.37%
|40.60%
|Ace Hardware
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|15.13%
|Amazon
|55.58%
|26.13%
|27.74%
|23.25%
|25.66%
|23.47%
|Bass Pro Shops
|34.40%
|N/A
|31.59%
|N/A
|31.67%
|22.51%
|Bealls Florida
|50.19%
|N/A
|N/A
|59.28%
|N/A
|50.14%
|Belk
|57.07%
|N/A
|54.56%
|49.98%
|53.25%
|46.93%
|Best Buy
|N/A
|31.30%
|31.30%
|N/A
|38.53%
|26.48%
|Big Lots
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|25.61%
|BJ’s
|26.57%
|28.58%
|30.36%
|N/A
|28.98%
|32.17%
|Cabela’s
|36.34%
|N/A
|25.07%
|N/A
|N/A
|33.15%
|Costco
|54.11%
|22.90%
|22.54%
|N/A
|N/A
|21.43%
|Dell Home
|N/A
|28.88%
|31.61%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Dick’s Sporting Goods
|35.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Dollar General
|N/A
|39.56%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|31.95%
|Fred Meyer
|47.17%
|28.18%
|43.18%
|N/A
|40.81%
|44.52%
|Guitar Center
|N/A
|40.63%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Harbor Freight
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HP
|N/A
|34.04%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|JCPenney
|60.55%
|43.07%
|37.11%
|61.16%
|43.10%
|38.67%
|Kmart
|45.07%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|31.56%
|39.59%
|Kohl’s
|56.09%
|35.07%
|37.43%
|29.83%
|46.66%
|41.60%
|Lowe’s
|N/A
|N/A
|25.96%
|N/A
|N/A
|33.90%
|Macy’s
|41.12%
|24.52%
|41.43%
|N/A
|N/A
|35.34%
|Meijer
|N/A
|35.24%
|27.26%
|23.35%
|33.92%
|36.66%
|Miscrosoft
|N/A
|29.38%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Newegg
|N/A
|26.07%
|34.04%
|N/A
|N/A
|36.08%
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|N/A
|30.96%
|36.52%
|56.05%
|N/A
|N/A
|Samsung
|N/A
|24.75%
|40.35%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Sears
|60.21%
|39.29%
|N/A
|40.00%
|N/A
|42.79%
|Shopko
|62.78%
|48.45%
|48.34%
|33.35%
|50.88%
|50.77%
|Stage*
|62.31%
|64.38%
|58.40%
|53.37%
|60.74%
|46.84%
|Staples
|N/A
|31.12%
|27.03%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Target
|41.66%
|32.47%
|28.40%
|N/A
|35.66%
|39.81%
|True Value
|N/A
|N/A
|50.38%
|19.94%
|N/A
|33.59%
|Wal-Mart
|42.09%
|30.86%
|30.72%
|N/A
|28.13%
|38.21%
|Overall Average
|47.51%
|33.58%
|35.68%
|40.49%
|38.80%
|35.69%
|Retailer
|Furniture
|Jewelry
|Books, Movies and Music
|Video Games (only the software)
|All Other Product Categories
|AAFES
|N/A
|41.93%
|N/A
|30.22%
|41.33%
|Ace Hardware
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|25.94%
|Amazon
|42.55%
|40.47%
|32.91%
|N/A
|34.71%
|Bass Pro Shops
|15.37%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|16.61%
|Bealls Florida
|49.47%
|67.67%
|N/A
|N/A
|58.95%
|Belk
|N/A
|67.31%
|N/A
|N/A
|65.04%
|Best Buy
|N/A
|N/A
|57.78%
|45.87%
|N/A
|Big Lots
|22.62%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|29.21%
|BJ’s
|49.82%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|32.12%
|Cabela’s
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|20.88%
|Costco
|26.27%
|11.65%
|N/A
|N/A
|27.81%
|Dell Home
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Dick’s Sporting Goods
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|34.93%
|Dollar General
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|18.06%
|Fred Meyer
|64.32%
|N/A
|N/A
|41.67%
|54.87%
|Guitar Center
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|29.02%
|Harbor Freight
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|22.91%
|HP
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|JCPenney
|N/A
|73.10%
|N/A
|N/A
|65.90%
|Kmart
|N/A
|N/A
|61.93%
|N/A
|44.23%
|Kohl’s
|52.56%
|77.39%
|N/A
|N/A
|68.35%
|Lowe’s
|35.62%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|30.26%
|Macy’s
|40.13%
|47.83%
|N/A
|N/A
|56.46%
|Meijer
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|43.29%
|Miscrosoft
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Newegg
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|30.95%
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|41.41%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|48.94%
|Samsung
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Sears
|N/A
|74.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|46.80%
|Shopko
|62.50%
|75.56%
|N/A
|36.76%
|63.06%
|Stage*
|N/A
|70.84%
|N/A
|N/A
|63.31%
|Staples
|38.15%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|48.52%
|Target
|N/A
|N/A
|62.48%
|46.18%
|43.61%
|True Value
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|28.69%
|Wal-Mart
|N/A
|N/A
|69.86%
|48.75%
|39.13%
|Overall Average
|41.60%
|58.89%
|56.99%
|41.58%
|41.13%
*Includes the retailer’s five brands: Stage, Bealls (not to be confused with Bealls of Florida), Goody’s, Palais Royal and Peebles