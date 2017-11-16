This month’s Makawao Third Friday event takes place tomorrow tonight, Nov. 17, 2017, from 6 to 9 p.m. as event organizers celebrate November with the theme “A November to Remember.” Those in attendance can enjoy free entertainment, food trucks and booths, art and crafts, a keiki zone and local shopping and dining.

Live Music and Entertainment

● Willie K will be on the M3F Main Stage from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. The Hawaiian phenomenon is undoubtedly the only artist in the world who can go into an Irish pub in the middle of Maui and play anything from indigenous acoustic Hawaiian music to jazz, reggae, rock, country and even opera—and not only get away with it, but leave everyone within earshot slack-jawed in astonishment.

● Maui-based Tanama Colibri, Forever Music, will open on the main stage from 6 to 7 p.m. Tanama is a singer, songwriter, author and poet, and has dedicated her life to music.

● Benny Uyetake and the Kalama Intermediate Ukulele Band will perform in the Maui Hands lot, across Casanova, from 6 to 7:15 p.m.

Komoda Bakery Keiki Zone

The Komoda keiki zone this month features Crystalline with her balloon twisting creations and Shelley Tiss with her one-of-a-kind creative face painting. The Boys and Girl Club will have interactive huge bubbles and JT will present his Paintings that Pop, henna art for kids and adults, and will have a children’s art corner making turkey popcorn bags for Thanksgiving.

Continuing Down Baldwin Ave

Maui Classic Cruisers Club will be showing off their hot rods, muscle cars, and vintage machines at the top of Baldwin Avenue to the bottom by Brewer Road. Guests can talk story with some of Maui’s coolest car owners, aunties, uncles and Makawao historians.

M3F Food Court & Restaurants

Guests can enjoy dinner at one of the many award-winning Makawao restaurants or enjoy the pop up food court along Baldwin Avenue. Lots of new vendors are joining the regular M3Fs, adding a variety of great eats and treats.

Free Parking Available in the Following Areas

● Makawao Base Yard (Across from St. Joseph’s Church)

● 2 Parking lots on Brewer Road

● Makawao Municipal Parking Lot on Makawao Avenue