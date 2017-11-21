Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: North shores of Molokai and Maui through noon Tuesday.

Small Craft Advisory: Until noon Tuesday for seas 6 to 11 feet.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights are expected to be overhead to well overhead today. The best breaks could get up to double overhead on the sets.

West: Wave heights are expected to be knee high or less today. Spots catching the northerly wrap will be bigger.

South: Surf heights expected around knee high or less today.

Our current northerly swell is forecast to slowly continue easing. Overlapping swells are forecast over the next week. The next swell is forecast to be a few feet larger than the current fading one and arrive Wednesday. This swell is likely going to be at warning levels for north facing shores of all exposed islands.

Small southerly swells will continue with small background swell for south facing shores.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

