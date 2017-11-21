AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Current Swell Eases, New Swell Expected

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · November 21, 2017, 1:44 AM HST (Updated November 20, 2017, 7:41 PM) · 0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Image: Asa Ellison

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: North shores of Molokai and Maui through noon Tuesday.

Small Craft Advisory: Until noon Tuesday for seas 6 to 11 feet.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

     

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Maui Surf Forecast

    North: Wave heights are expected to be overhead to well overhead today. The best breaks could get up to double overhead on the sets.

    West: Wave heights are expected to be knee high or less today. Spots catching the northerly wrap will be bigger.

    South: Surf heights expected around knee high or less today.

    Our current northerly swell is forecast to slowly continue easing. Overlapping swells are forecast over the next week. The next swell is forecast to be a few feet larger than the current fading one and arrive Wednesday. This swell is likely going to be at warning levels for north facing shores of all exposed islands.

    Small southerly swells will continue with small background swell for south facing shores.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    **Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments