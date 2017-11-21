Maui’s iconic Sugar Cane Train hosts the Holiday Express train rides, which will run for the second year in a row beginning Friday, Nov. 24, and continuing through Dec. 25, 2017.

Offering two rides nightly at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. from the Puʻukoliʻi Station, the Holiday Express delivers the magic of Christmas with a four-mile train ride complete with Christmas lights, caroling along the way, a visit from Santa, milk and freshly baked cookies.

“Huge efforts and investments are being made to save this beloved Maui attraction. We can’t thank the community enough for their support and love for the Sugar Cane Train, and our hard working employees who seem to pull off Christmas miracles everyday to make this event happen,” said co-owner Todd Domeck. “Our Holiday Express event promises to deliver the magic of Christmas for all ages, and we hope this event will become a family tradition for locals and visitors alike,” said co-owner Craig Hill.

This year the train will run five newly restored train cars, which include new flooring, sound systems and exterior paint. Kāʻanapali Station has also been renovated with thousands of lights and decorations added. Former GM lolani Kaniho has once again joined the Sugar Cane Train to oversee Rail Operations, and Mike Waggoner (former GM of Garden of Eden) will oversee renovation efforts.

This year a premium class cabin has been added, offering guests more time with Santa, printed holiday photo and custom engineers cap. Ongoing Kamaʻāina rates are $5 off regular retail rates. Full train car buyouts are also available for up to 40-48 guests.

For more information about the Holiday Express or to book a reservation, visit www.sugarcanetrain.com or call (808) 667-6851.

REGULAR TICKETS: $30 per guest, $25 Kamaʻāina. Children under the age of 2 are free to ride in the lap of an adult.

PREMIUM TICKETS: $50 per guest, $45 Kamaʻāina. Premium ticket holders get one extra toy for keiki, preferred seating in the lead cars, as well as souvenir photos with Jolly Ol’ St. Nick! Children under the age of 2 are free to ride in the lap of an adult.