Nearly 400 paddlers and spectators from the Maui community showed up to Paddle For Hunger on Thanksgiving Day.

The 17th annual event drew an impressive 295 paddlers and another 77 spectators, totaling 372 people. Organized by Hawaiian Paddle Sports, this year’s event featured untimed “races,” a silent auction, door prizes, and a pre-event food drive at Nalu’s.

As a result, a total of $10,123.75 and 1,000 pounds of food were raised for Maui Food Bank, breaking all previous records. Together, this is enough to provide 42,000 meals for needy families in Maui County.

“We’d like to extend a big mahalo to Hawaiian Paddle Sports for organizing Paddle For Hunger and a special thank you to our Maui community and sponsors for their overwhelming support, especially on Thanksgiving Day,” said Marlene Rice, development director for Maui Food Bank. “It is through this collaborative spirit of aloha that we are able to fulfill our mission of helping the hungry in Maui County.”

This year’s sponsors included: Hawaiian Paddle Sports, Grand Wailea, Aqua-Aston Hospitality, Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, Hāna Ranch, Kīhei Canoe Club, Made in Hawaiʻi, Fairmont Kea Lani, Travaasa Hāna, Residence Inn Maui Wailea, Maui Kayak Adventures, Maui Surf Lessons, Hawaiʻi Mermaid Adventures, Maui Stand Up Paddle Boarding, Ozone, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, Rebecca Pang & Co., Maui Ocean Center, Trilogy Excursions, Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel, Kūʻau Store, OluKai, Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi, Unique Maui Tours, Down the Hatch, Cow Pig Bun, Cane & Canoe, Duo Steak and Seafood Restaurant, Roy’s Kā‘anapali, Monkeypod Kitchen, Nalu’s, The Pint & Cork, Afterglow Yoga, Tin Roof Maui, Outrigger Pizza, and Maui Brewing Company.

Paddle For Hunger is organized by Hawaiian Paddle Sports as part of its Mālama Maui community give back program..