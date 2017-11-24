The Maui Pickleball group collected $110 and 123 pounds of food for the Maui Food Bank just before Thanksgiving 2017.

Pickleball (known as Pukaball in Hawai‘i) is a fun paddle sport growing rapidly around the country and now on Maui.

Pickelball pickup games are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Kula Community Center tennis courts and also from 5 to 7 p.m. at the War Memorial tennis courts in Kahului.

Games are also played on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center tennis courts.

Indoor Pickleball is available on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon at Eddie Tam Gym in Makawao.

Contact Maui Pickleball Ambassadors Laurie Loney at (808) 250-1766, Todd Richter (808) 866-7436 or Greg Smith at (808) 633-6764 for more information.