On the morning of Black Friday, Santa gave the reindeer a rest and arrived to the Shops at Wailea in a 1968 Chevy Convertible Camaro escorted by motorcycle clubs; Maui Classic Cruisers and Street Bikers United Maui.

After being greeted by hula performers and a crowd of local residents and visitors, Santa passed around free cookies before he sat to pose for holiday photos. He’ll be in his chair and ready for keiki through Christmas Eve, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (with “reindeer breaks” from 1 to 2 and 4 to 5 p.m.), along with Sundays, including Christmas Eve, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. (with a break from 2 to 3 p.m.). The whole family is welcome, even four-legged friends, who receive a treat after posing for a photo with Santa during “Paws and Claus” on Mondays from 5 to 8 p.m.

In addition to Santa photos and Black Friday discounts throughout the stores, this marks the start of a month-long celebration at The Shops, including free concert performances, a holiday toy drive, and a free gift with $300 purchase.

The Shops at Wailea is known for its hula show, which captivates crowds every Tuesday and Thursday. There are also ukulele lessons, jazz shows every 1st Wednesday of the month, a special farmers market every 2nd and 4th Wednesday, and live concerts every 3rd and 5th Wednesday. Learn more at The Shops at Wailea website.