Kahului Elementary School will remain closed for two more days following a fire reported on Friday night, Nov. 24, 2017. Officials with the state Department of Education say the school will remain closed to students on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 28 and 29, and reopen on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Staff will be reporting to work on both days as the school works on academic contingency plans for the three days of instruction.

The fire damaged four classrooms, two portable classrooms and affected the school’s water lines. Fire officials say arson is suspected and have estimated damages at upwards of $1 million. Fire officials have placed damage estimates at $900,000 to the structure and $300,000 to the contents, however DOE representatives say damages are still be calculated.

Education representatives say the Department’s Facility Branch is working with the Maui Complex to ensure the safety and security of the Kahului Elementary campus as soon as possible.

“The Maui Complex and affected school communities are unified in our efforts to return to Kahului Elementary School to its normal operations,” said Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto.

Kahului Elementary School is located in the Central Maui area, and serves more than 960 students from preschool through grade 5. The damaged classrooms housed third- and fourth-grade students.

This is not the first time Kahului Elementary School has been affected by fire. In 2010, a fire at the school’s G building caused an estimated $500,000 in damage and destroyed three third grade classrooms.