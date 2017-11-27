The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Kaualani Kaholokula.

Authorities say Kaholokula, 25, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 in the company of her boyfriend, 34-year-old Jessie Dutro. According to Maui Crime Stoppers, Kaholokula left the Mālama Recovery House in Kahului at around 5 p.m. Police say the two are known to frequent the Kīhei area.

Kaholokula is described as 5’6″ tall and weighs about 145 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. Crime Stoppers reports that Kaholokula is several months pregnant.

According to the reports, Kaholokula was observed with Dutro in a newer gray colored Nissan Altima, which was being operated by unknown individuals. Per witness accounts, she did not appear to be in distress.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaholokula, is asked to call the Maui Police Department at (808) 244-6400 or 9-1-1 in an emergency. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so by contacting Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.