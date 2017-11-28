(Video above gives you a sample of what the tone will sound like).

Beginning December 1, 2017, monthly tests of the statewide warning siren system will include a newly-activated Attack Warning Tone, intended to warn Hawaiʻi residents of an impending nuclear missile attack.

The Attack Warning Signal or “Wailing Tone” is being implemented as the state continues preparedness and consequence management plans related to potential attack scenarios.

The new siren sound was discussed during a press conference and presentation conducted today by the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency. Among those in attendance were Governor David Ige, Director of Emergency Management Major General Arthur J. Logan, and Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Administrator Vern Miyagi.

The discussion comes as reports surfaced today that North Korea conducted another ballistic missile test. It was the first since a mid-September test over Japan.

Officials discussed the need for the warning, how it will be used and what the agency is doing to prepare the state for a nuclear threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

In July, HI-EMA Administrators said that although the threat of a ballistic missile threat from North Korea was assessed to be low, the state agency has a responsibility to plan for all hazards.

The new Attack Warning Signal test will take place monthly, beginning on Dec. 1, 2017 in conjunction with the standard Attention Alert STEADY one minute test.

The Attention Alert Signal (standard monthly test) sirens are used to alert the public to any emergency that may pose a threat to life or property. The sound of the sirens is a cue for residents to turn on a radio or television for information and instruction for an impending emergency. Besides natural hazards, the Emergency Alert System could be used for terrorist incidents or acts of war.