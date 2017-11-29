December Holiday Entertainment at Lahaina Cannery MallNovember 29, 2017, 10:55 AM HST (Updated November 29, 2017, 10:57 AM) · 0 Comments
The holiday season kicks off at Lahaina Cannery Mall on Saturday, Dec. 2, with the arrival of Santa and the start of the Kahiau Angel Tree giving project donation drive.
Musicians and volunteers will be on-hand to collect donations, gift cards and unwrapped gifts from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with live music and entertainment throughout the day. All donations will aid Maui’s less fortunate children during the holiday season.
The annual Festival of Trees decoration contest also begins on Dec. 2, with trees being decorated with handmade ornaments by Maui schools and community groups.
Live holiday entertainment will continue each week in December with free performances from community and school groups, and popular island musicians including The Mondokane Duo, No. 1 Billboard Jazz saxophonist Rock Hendricks, and Guitarist/Vocalist Mitch Kepa.
Shoppers will also have the chance to win two tickets to Las Vegas as part of the center’s annual “Very Vegas Christmas” holiday giveaway. The winner will be drawn between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, at center stage.
Santa will be available for photos every Saturday and Sunday starting Dec. 2 through Dec. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 7 p.m. On Christmas Eve, Santa will take photos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will also be free holiday gift wrapping Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., provided by The Salvation Army Lahaina Outpost.
Holiday Entertainment Schedule
December 2
· 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Kahiau Angel Tree Kickoff Drive
· 10:45 a.m. – Santa Arrives
· 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Children of the Rainbow Preschool Silent Auction
· 11 a.m. – Maui Music Mission – Keiki ‘Ukulele
· Noon – Family Magic with Holden Mowat
· 1 p.m. – Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina
· 2 p.m. – Sacred Hearts Honors Choir
· 3:30 p.m. – Holiday Island Jazz with Rock Hendricks and Mitch Kepa
December 3
· 1 p.m. – Te Tiare Patitifa
· 2 p.m. – Mondokane Duo – Holiday Island Music
December 5
· 5:45 p.m. – ‘Ukulele Lessons
· 6:30 p.m. – Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina
December 6
· 6 p.m. – Maui Music Mission
December 7
· 5 p.m. – Hula Lessons
· 6:30 p.m. – Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai
December 8
· 6:30 p.m. – Lahainaluna High School Vocal Group
December 9
· 11 a.m. – Maui Music Mission – Keiki Ukulele
· Noon – Family Magic by Holden Mowat
· 1 p.m. – Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokeka
· 2 p.m. – Holiday Island Music by Mitch Kepa
December 10
· 1 p.m. – Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina
· 2 p.m. – Lahaina Honolua Senior Citizens Club
December 12
· 5:45 p.m. – ‘Ukulele Lessons
· 6:30 p.m. – Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai
December 14
· 5 p.m. – Hula Lessons
· 6:30 p.m. – Hui Lanakila
December 15
·11 a.m. – Lokelani Intermediate School Band
December 16
· 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Very Vegas Christmas Giveaway
· 11 a.m. – Holiday Jazz with Saxophonist, Rock Hendricks
· Noon – Family Magic by Holden Mowat
· 1 p.m. – Te Tiare Patitifa
· 2 p.m. – Mondokane Duo – Holiday Island Music
December 17
· 1 p.m. – Hula by Te Tiare Patitifa
· 2:30 p.m. – Holiday Island Jazz with Rock Hendricks and Mitch Kepa
December 19
· 5:45 p.m. – ‘Ukulele Lessons
· 6:30 p.m. – Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina
December 20
· 6 p.m. – Maui Music Mission – Keiki ‘Ukulele
December 21
· 5 p.m. – Hula Lessons
· 6:30 p.m. – Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina
December 23
· 11 a.m. – Maui Music Mission – Keiki ‘Ukulele
· Noon – Family Magic by Holden Mowat
· 1 p.m. – Hui Lanakila
· 2:30 p.m. – Holiday Island Jazz with Rock Hendricks and Mitch Kepa
December 24
· Christmas Eve – Mall Closes Early – No Hula
December 25
· Christmas Day – Mall Closed
December 26
· 5:45 p.m. – ‘Ukulele Lessons
· 6:30 p.m. – Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai
December 28
· 5 p.m. – Hula Lessons
· 6:30 p.m. – Hui Lanakila
December 30
· Noon – Family Magic by Holden Mowat
· 1 p.m. – Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina
December 31
· New Year’s Eve – Mall Closes Early – No Hula