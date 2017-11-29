The holiday season kicks off at Lahaina Cannery Mall on Saturday, Dec. 2, with the arrival of Santa and the start of the Kahiau Angel Tree giving project donation drive.

Musicians and volunteers will be on-hand to collect donations, gift cards and unwrapped gifts from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with live music and entertainment throughout the day. All donations will aid Maui’s less fortunate children during the holiday season.

The annual Festival of Trees decoration contest also begins on Dec. 2, with trees being decorated with handmade ornaments by Maui schools and community groups.

Live holiday entertainment will continue each week in December with free performances from community and school groups, and popular island musicians including The Mondokane Duo, No. 1 Billboard Jazz saxophonist Rock Hendricks, and Guitarist/Vocalist Mitch Kepa.

Shoppers will also have the chance to win two tickets to Las Vegas as part of the center’s annual “Very Vegas Christmas” holiday giveaway. The winner will be drawn between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, at center stage.

Santa will be available for photos every Saturday and Sunday starting Dec. 2 through Dec. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 7 p.m. On Christmas Eve, Santa will take photos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be free holiday gift wrapping Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., provided by The Salvation Army Lahaina Outpost.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday Entertainment Schedule

December 2

· 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Kahiau Angel Tree Kickoff Drive

· 10:45 a.m. – Santa Arrives

· 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Children of the Rainbow Preschool Silent Auction

· 11 a.m. – Maui Music Mission – Keiki ‘Ukulele

· Noon – Family Magic with Holden Mowat

· 1 p.m. – Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina

· 2 p.m. – Sacred Hearts Honors Choir

· 3:30 p.m. – Holiday Island Jazz with Rock Hendricks and Mitch Kepa

December 3

· 1 p.m. – Te Tiare Patitifa

· 2 p.m. – Mondokane Duo – Holiday Island Music

December 5

· 5:45 p.m. – ‘Ukulele Lessons

· 6:30 p.m. – Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina

December 6

· 6 p.m. – Maui Music Mission

December 7

· 5 p.m. – Hula Lessons

· 6:30 p.m. – Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai

December 8

· 6:30 p.m. – Lahainaluna High School Vocal Group

December 9

· 11 a.m. – Maui Music Mission – Keiki Ukulele

· Noon – Family Magic by Holden Mowat

· 1 p.m. – Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokeka

· 2 p.m. – Holiday Island Music by Mitch Kepa

December 10

· 1 p.m. – Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina

· 2 p.m. – Lahaina Honolua Senior Citizens Club

December 12

· 5:45 p.m. – ‘Ukulele Lessons

· 6:30 p.m. – Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai

December 14

· 5 p.m. – Hula Lessons

· 6:30 p.m. – Hui Lanakila

December 15

·11 a.m. – Lokelani Intermediate School Band

December 16

· 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Very Vegas Christmas Giveaway

· 11 a.m. – Holiday Jazz with Saxophonist, Rock Hendricks

· Noon – Family Magic by Holden Mowat

· 1 p.m. – Te Tiare Patitifa

· 2 p.m. – Mondokane Duo – Holiday Island Music

December 17

· 1 p.m. – Hula by Te Tiare Patitifa

· 2:30 p.m. – Holiday Island Jazz with Rock Hendricks and Mitch Kepa

December 19

· 5:45 p.m. – ‘Ukulele Lessons

· 6:30 p.m. – Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina

December 20

· 6 p.m. – Maui Music Mission – Keiki ‘Ukulele

December 21

· 5 p.m. – Hula Lessons

· 6:30 p.m. – Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina

December 23

· 11 a.m. – Maui Music Mission – Keiki ‘Ukulele

· Noon – Family Magic by Holden Mowat

· 1 p.m. – Hui Lanakila

· 2:30 p.m. – Holiday Island Jazz with Rock Hendricks and Mitch Kepa

December 24

· Christmas Eve – Mall Closes Early – No Hula

December 25

· Christmas Day – Mall Closed

December 26

· 5:45 p.m. – ‘Ukulele Lessons

· 6:30 p.m. – Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai

December 28

· 5 p.m. – Hula Lessons

· 6:30 p.m. – Hui Lanakila

December 30

· Noon – Family Magic by Holden Mowat

· 1 p.m. – Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina

December 31

· New Year’s Eve – Mall Closes Early – No Hula