School Kine Cookies today launched a charitable giving campaign to support the Kahului Elementary School community in the wake of a devastating fire over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Fire officials have named arson as a suspected cause and have placed damage estimates at upwards of $1 million.

“Although the investigation is ongoing, the shock and disbelief ripples through the families and their keiki who are either currently enrolled or have attended this wonderful school,” said representatives with the company.

School Kine Cookies’ recipe emerged from the cafeterias of the state school system decades ago, and the Hawaiʻi company has been helping schools raise funds for their classrooms ever since.

“Kahului Elementary has been a loyal partner of School Kine Cookies for years, selling our product during their annual fall fundraiser,” said Steve Gold, President of School Kine Cookies. “Through the years they have become our friends, like so many of our customers, and our hearts broke when we learned of their terrible misfortune,” said Gold.

School Kine Cookies is calling on the entire Hawaiʻi community to support this cause so that the families and teachers impacted can recover prior to the holiday season. The company is also encouraging community partners who completed fundraising drives this past fall to consider donating a portion of their proceeds to help the Kahului Elementary ʻohana. School Kine Cookies is matching a portion of those cumulative donations, as well as soliciting support from its local business community.

Donations may be made payable to:

Kahului Elementary PTSA

c/o School Kine Cookies

96-1173 Waihona Street, Unit B3

Pearl City, HI. 96782