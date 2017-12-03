Curbside Christmas tree pickup service will be available for Pā‘ia, Haikū, Makawao, Pukalani and Kula on Saturday morning, Dec. 30, 2017, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Pickup can be scheduled by contacting Richard of the Rotary Club of Upcountry Maui at 878-2177.

A $10 donation per small and medium trees, and a minimum donation of $20 per large tree will help support the club’s community projects.

Since the trees will be processed into compost, remove all decorations, including tinsel.

Set the tree out on the curb before 8 a.m.on the day of pickup.

The club is also collecting Christmas trees in the Longs Kulamalu back parking lot between 8 a.m. and noon only.