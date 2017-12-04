Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Aloha Mayor,

Q: The parking in Lahaina Town is always a problem. There are usually three vehicles taking up the space of five or six with six feet between them.

The area around the banyan tree has painted spaces that seem to work for maximum parking. Why not try it throughout the rest of town?

Mahalo.

A: You raise an interesting question, which I have forwarded to our Maui County Public Works Department for review.

It’s common to not mark individual stalls due to the fact that vehicles vary in length, so drivers would park in a manner to accommodate potentially more vehicles than if standard length stalls were marked.

However, our engineers will consider your suggestion at the specific location indicated.