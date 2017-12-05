The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the summit of Haleakalā, in effect until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, with north winds of 55 to 70 mph expected.

Strong northerly winds are forecast today following a front moving down the Island chain this morning. Forecasters say winds will quickly trend down tonight into Wednesday.

Motorists are advised that winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Travel to the summit areas should be delayed until the winds subside.

A wind advisory is in effect for all other areas throughout the state with NE winds of 20-35 mph expected, with localized gusts of over 50 mph. The NWS says winds will be strongest over ridge tops and through mountain gaps as well as on leeward slopes of the islands.

The public is reminded that winds this strong can knock down tree branches and lead to localized power outages. Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles are urged to drive with extreme caution.