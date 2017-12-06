A total of 90 fugitive arrests were made and 134 warrants were cleared during the month of November, according to the Sheriff Division Special Operations Section Fugitive Unit.

During the month of November, Sheriff Special Operations deputies expended several thousand man-hours in an effort to track and apprehend wanted escapees Randall Saito, Gregory Labar, and Chandra Sakata.

Thanks to the joint effort with other law enforcement agencies, Saito and Sakata have been arrested and are currently in custody; however, Gregory Labar is still at large and is wanted for escape in the second degree.

Labar, 36, was last seen on Sept. 28, 2017 at Kahi Mohala. He is described as 6’2” tall, weighs 177 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Labar, is asked to call Sheriff Dispatch at (808) 586-1352 or the Sheriff Special Operations Unit at (808) 587-3623.

The warrants in November included 43 Felony Grand Jury Indictments, 8 Parole Violators, 11 Probation Violators, 23 Criminal Warrants, and 42 Traffic Warrants.

So far this year, there have been 1,413 fugitive arrests.

The Sheriff Division Special Operations Section Fugitive Unit works to track, locate, and apprehend wanted felons and fugitives while also providing vital law enforcement services such as K9 explosive detection, tactical response to critical incidents to State and County Agencies on every island, as well as transport services for high-risk prisoners.

If any individual believes they may have a warrant that they would like to clear, or has information on any of Hawaiʻi’s most wanted, they are asked to contact the Sheriff Fugitive Unit at (808) 587-3623.

The public is reminded that Sheriffs do not call people about warrants having to do with jury duty. They will never ask for personal information or solicit payment over the phone. Hawaiʻi residents are also advised not to provide credit card numbers or other personal information to callers claiming to represent a law enforcement agency or the courts. Anyone receiving a call matching this scam is asked to alert the Sheriff Division by calling (808) 586-1352.