Cheryl Maliʻikapu Moore will host a mini-lecture that will unearth the archaeology of Maui’s newest Hawaiian homestead, Waiohuli.

The mini-lecture will take place at the Kēōkea nursery site next to Grandma’s Coffee House at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, as part of the Kēōkea Farmers Market series.

The talk will cover the 80-acre cultural reserve located at Waiohuli Phase 1-A residential homestead. The latter is the Valley Isle’s newest homestead with 45 lots awarded this past September.

Raised at Paukukalo homestead, Moore is vice president and secretary of the Waiohuli Undivided Interest Lessees Association representing beneficiaries of this fledgling Hawaiian homestead.

The reserve includes archaeological remains of heiau, or ancient outdoor churches; ʻauwai, or rock-lined canals built to guide water flow; and punawai, or streams, some along topographical features like ridges. Moore will also speak on the reserve’s strategic plan that may include cleaning, restoration and native planting.

The Kēōkea Farmers Market takes place on the second and last Saturdays of the month.

For event information, contact Kekoa Enomoto at email kenomoto1@hawaii.rr.com or cellphone 276-2713.