Hospice Maui celebrated the one year anniversary of its 5-bedroom Hale with a blessing of the building, patients, staff, and volunteers.

“We at Hospice Maui feel privileged to provide hospice care to our community, and this Hale has given us a special new setting in which to do that,” executives said. “The heart of this Hale is our staff—they have transformed this mere building into a caring environment, in which the highest professional level of hospice care is delivered. This past year has been a year of growth and opportunities, as we learned how to operate this new facility which has been entrusted to us by this generous community. Our Hale has allowed us to collaborate with others in the health care community to serve Maui in new ways. We look forward to its serving Maui for decades to come.”

After 35 years of providing hospice care services in people’s homes and in other settings on Maui, Hospice Maui opened the Hale in December 2016, to offer an additional Hospice Maui service for the Maui community. Since its opening 12 month ago, Hospice Maui staff in the Hale have provided hospice care to 80 critically ill patients.

Hospice Maui is committed to providing quality, compassionate care to help ease the physical, emotional, and spiritual pain associated with a terminal illness. Hospice Maui provides services that support both the patients and their families, and allows patients to live each day to the fullest, with meaning and purpose, in accordance with their deeply held values and beliefs. The Hospice Maui care team comprises nurses, social workers, bereavement counselors, spiritual counselors, hospice aides, and volunteers, as well as physicians who both do direct care and work with the patient’s primary care physicians.