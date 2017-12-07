Jazz Maui will present rising star jazz bassist and vocalist Katie Thiroux in concert on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 in the McCoy Studio Theater at Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Thiroux has garnered considerable attention for her bravura playing, assured singing and compelling compositions. Quincy Jones selected Thiroux to perform at his new club, Q’s Bar and Lounge, in Dubai for the 2017 summer program as artist in residence.

“I couldn’t be happier to have such a talented young bassist and singer … this girl is it,” said Quincy.

Thiroux carries on the hard swinging tradition of such bass masters as Ray Brown and John Clayton (a mentor), while channeling the buoyant vocal finesse of iconic singers like Anita O’Day and Ella Fitzgerald. Her debut album, “Introducing Katie Thiroux,” was released in 2015.

This fall, Thiroux embarked on a US tour to promote her new album, “Off Beat,” which received 4 stars from DownBeat magazine, and features pianist Justin Kauflin and drummer Matt Witek. In concert, the trio performs in-the-moment jazz that draws upon the rich history of the music, lending contemporary flair to mainstream stylings.

Katie Thiroux Trio’s concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

A preshow will take place in McCoy Courtyard at the MACC, beginning at 6 p.m. Jazz Metropolis DJ Lee Norris will introduce Concept One, which mixes jazz, deep lounge and house music infused with organic improvisational saxophone and flute. Maui-based musicians, Tanama Colibri and Rick Brayner will perform Latin American soul. Tanama was raised in New York on world music and is a singer-songwriter and poet, vocalizing a unique style from jazz and soul to Latin American folklore; Rick was raised in Salvador, Brazil and plays classical guitar, samba, bossa nova and jazz.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the concert, Thiroux will teach a jazz music workshop at King Kekaulike High School in Pukalani. The class is free and open to the public. For details and to register, call AECG President Bryant Neal at 808-283-3576.

Tickets are on sale for $35 and $45 through the MACC Box Office. Call 808-242-SHOW (7469) or click here.