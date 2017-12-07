Thanks to the generous donations of customers and community members over the past week, Pukalani Superette was able to donate $1,000 to aid Kahului Elementary School in its recovery from a suspicious fire that occurred on Nov. 24, 2017.

The fire caused an estimated $1.2 million in damage to classrooms and their contents, and led to the closure of the school for a week.

Pukalani Superette General Manager, Jerry Masaki said, “Mahalo to our generous customers for their support in helping out the staff and students of Kahului School. It is an honor to help those in our community who are in need. We have employees who attended Kahului School as keiki and they are excited that we were able to offer this gift.”

For each donation period, Pukalani Superette selects a different charity or organization to support. Customers are encouraged to drop loose change or donations in the donation canisters located at each checkout.