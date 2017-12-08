MANAOLA will return to Maui for a final on-island pop up shop of 2017 at the Grand Wailea from December 15-17.

The pop up shop will feature select men and womens apparel in new winter colorways and a variety of new canvas and jute accessories as well as guest performances by Nāpua Greig and Nā Wai ʻEhā. .

Black Friday favorites will make a Maui debut, including a limited supply of Shoreline Totes and Crossbody Bags, as well as limited edition Jute Bag tote and clutch sets, pareo sets and wine bags. With the arrival of these artful ʻeke, gifts can both be designed and wrapped in mana to nestle under the tree.

Nāpua Greig and Nā Wai ʻEhā will share their Christmas cheer with music on Saturday (Nāpua) and Sunday (Nā Wai ʻEhā ) from 11 a.m. to noon.

MANAOLAʻs holiday pop-up shop at the Grand Wailea is free and open to the public, there will be free valet parking for customers visiting the resort.

The pop up shop will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16. The event will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17.