Portion of Pūlehu Road to Close Dec. 13-15December 11, 2017, 10:33 AM HST (Updated December 11, 2017, 10:33 AM) · 0 Comments
Pūlehu Road between Hoʻokele Street and Hansen Road in Central Maui will be closed, effective Wednesday, Dec. 13 through Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.
The closure will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the specified days.
County officials with the Department of Public Works, Highways Division, say the closure is required for the application of a thin overlay as part of the division’s pavement preservation program.