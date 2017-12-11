Pūlehu Road between Hoʻokele Street and Hansen Road in Central Maui will be closed, effective Wednesday, Dec. 13 through Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.

The closure will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the specified days.

County officials with the Department of Public Works, Highways Division, say the closure is required for the application of a thin overlay as part of the division’s pavement preservation program.