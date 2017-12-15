Saturday’s Maui Interscholastic League’s season-opener canoe regatta will be relocated from Kahului Harbor to Ka Lae Pōhaku in Kīhei.

Event organizers say the move was prompted by ocean condition forecasts.

The regatta starts with Junior Varsity events at 8 a.m. and Varsity races following soon after the completion of JV events.

Ten high schools including Lānaʻi High and Molokaʻi High are scheduled to compete.

The National Weather Service is forecasting some unsettled weather through this weekend. “As a result, rain chances will increase, with locally heavy downpours possible and a slight chance of thunderstorms.”

A high surf advisory is currently in effect along east facing shores until 6 a.m. on Saturday, with 6 to 10 foot conditions expected. Forecasters say strong NE winds will produce rough surf, above advisory levels along east facing shores today and tonight. A NW swell will continue to decline today through Saturday.