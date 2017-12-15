Maui County Finance Director Mark Walker announced he has appointed Budget Analyst Marci Sato as the new Deputy Finance Director.

For the two last years, Sato has been working with the Mayor’s Budget Office and prior to that was an Internal Control officer with the Finance Department.

Sato fills a position vacated by Finance Director Walker, who left his deputy finance director position to take over for former Finance Director Danny Agsalog after he retired earlier this year.

Sato is a Maui High School graduate and holds an accounting degree from the University of New Mexico. Prior to her appointment, Sato had 17 years of finance experience in the public and private sector.

Sato’s appointment goes into effect on Dec. 16, 2017.