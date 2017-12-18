Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Aloha Mayor,

Q: I am moving to the mainland soon and have an old couch that won’t be making the trip. It is in too bad condition to be sold or donated. What is the proper way to dispose of furniture like this? Can it be taken to the landfill?

A: Yes, you can bring it to the Central Maui Landfill Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.; there is a $3 fee for residential waste drop-offs.

For furniture and household items in better condition that can be donated or given away, some reuse ideas include offering them to Habitat for Humanity for sale in its ReStore retail location at 970 Lower Main St. ((808) 986-8050); listing them as free items on Craigslist or in the Facebook Marketplace; donating to Ka Hale A Ke Ola for homeless and transitional housing; or even putting it at the bottom of your driveway with a “FREE” sign on it. You might be surprised to see how much value someone else may place on the item you were trying to dispose of.

For more recycling and refuse information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/DEM.