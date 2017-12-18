Popular recording artist and performer John Cruz will perform at the Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s free monthly Hawaiian Music Series concert on Thursday, Dec. 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The concert will take place in front of the Baldwin Home Museum at the corner of Dickenson and Front Streets in Lahaina.

Born into one of the great musical families in Hawai‘i, Cruz is a kī ho‘alu (slack key) master known for his soulful vocals and unique acoustic style.

He has released two Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning albums, “Acoustic Soul” (1996) and “One of These Days” (2007). He was named the Best Singer-Songwriter by Hawai‘i Magazine in 2008, and Honolulu Magazine recognized his second album as one of the Top 25 Greatest Hawai‘i Albums of the New Century in 2012.

Cruz has performed for the President, and is a favorite stage partner of Jack Johnson, and continues to perform with his musical siblings as well as Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning group, The Rough Riders, with Henry Kapono and Brother Noland.

Cruz’ hit song, “Island Style” was recently released as a medley with “ʻŌiwi Ē” in an all-star, intergenerational collaboration by Mana Maoli, featuring the Cruz ‘Ohana and more of Hawai‘i’s Mana Mele Collective artists along with 1,000 Hawaiian Charter School youth. It was recorded live in 15 locations around the islands.

Limited seating will be provided on the lawn; blankets, mats and low beach chairs are allowed.

For more information, call the Lahaina Restoration Foundation office at 808-661-3262 or click here.