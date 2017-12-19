The 2nd annual Paddle for Keiki event took place on Sunday, Dec. 17, with more than 150 participants coming together to benefit underprivileged children in Maui County by giving them toys this holiday season.

The event, organized by Hawaiian Paddle Sports in partnership with Street Bikers United, featured untimed ocean races followed by a toy parade with Santa in an outrigger canoe full of toys and ended with a party at Nalu’s South Shore Grill.

Participants were encouraged to bring unwrapped toys or make donations of $25 or more to go toward buying toys for keiki.

As a result, $1,900 and 141 toys were collected this year, enough to provide toys for more than 200 children. Captain Timmy Gilliom will deliver the toys to Moloka‘i children this week on Maui’s voyaging canoe Mo‘okiha o Pi‘ilani.

Paddle For Keiki was free and open to the public. It took place at Kīhei Canoe Club at Ka Lae Pohaku Beach Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information on Paddle For Keiki, click here.