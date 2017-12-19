The University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa is conducting a study on the impact of climate change on Maui ecosystems, and on what it will mean for outdoor recreation and tourism.

The project, part of Pacific RISA, is led by Professor Kirsten Oleson and visiting Professor Carlo Fezzi, and benefits from the expertise of a multidisciplinary team including ecologists, hydrologists, geographers, social scientists and economists.

Researchers say climatic changes and related changes in land use, agriculture and management practices are likely to significantly affect the ecosystems on the island. For example, agricultural production and rainfall events influence stream flow and water quality, which in turn, affect coral reef ecosystems through sediments and nutrients. Both terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems, in turn, provide fundamental services such as clean water, fisheries, crop production and recreation, that benefit the local population.

The project is currently fielding a survey to understand how the different ecosystems present in Maui and their quality impact residents’ propensity to spend time in the natural environment and engage in outdoor recreation. We are equally interested in the opinion of those who engage in outdoor recreation and of those who do not, as long as they live on a Hawaiian island.

If you want to take part in this project, please take the survey. It will take between 5 and 10 minutes of your time. The survey is completely anonymous and accessible at the following direct LINK.