The Candidate Advisory Council for the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents presented a list of candidates to Gov. David Ige to fill one At-Large seat and one Maui County seat for 5-year appointments, beginning July 1, 2018, subject to confirmation by the Hawaiʻi State Senate.

The finalists for the At-Large seats are William F. Haning, III, Sylvia M. Hussey, and Randolph G. Moore.

The finalists for the Maui County seat are Eugene Bal, III, Sheri-Ann P. Daniels, and Helen F. Nielsen.

The CAC began accepting applications to fill these vacancies in early fall by recruiting individuals and contacting government, business, and community leaders to nominate candidates.

“The Candidate Advisory Council members extend their sincere appreciation to all the individuals who took the time to apply to serve as a University of Hawaiʻi Regent. We are pleased to submit these names for consideration to the governor and the state senate,” said Chair Brigitte Yoshino.

The Board of Regents is the governing body of the University of Hawai‘i and consists of 15 members. Representation includes seven from the City and County of Honolulu; two from Hawaiʻi County; two from Maui County; one from Kauaʻi County; two At-Large; and one University of Hawai‘i student.

Regents of the University of Hawaiʻi System is a voluntary non-compensated public appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidate lists are compiled after a comprehensive review and selection process, which is solely and exclusively merit-based and according to procedures set forth in state statutes and the council’s administrative rules.

Finalist biographies are available here.