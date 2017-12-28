The Willie K and Friends BluesFest will take place on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at the A&B Amphitheater/Yokouchi Pavilion at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Willie K will host special guests from near and far for an evening that is as diverse and eclectic as it is electrifying. Attendees can expect to see special guest artist Gretchen Rhodes, and opening act performances from Kennedy Cantu and K.D. Russel Band.

Willie K continues to push the musical envelope with his diverse range of musical genres, attracting some of the world’s top musical talents to the MACC as his guest artists. Widely considered to be one of the founders of contemporary Hawaiian music, Willie K considers himself to be, first and foremost, a blues guitarist.

The family friendly event begins at 6 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m. Adult tickets are $40, $65, $85; youth tickets for ages 2-12 years are $10.

There are a limited number of VIP packages (plus applicable fees) still available. The tickets include premium seating; meet and greet with some of the “special friend” artists; access to the Yokouchi Courtyard bars and restrooms; Willie K CD; souvenir commemorative lanyard/VIP pass; and complimentary parking in the MACC lot.

Tickets can be purchased here or by calling 808-242-SHOW

The event is a rain or shine event and no refunds will be given. The MACC would like to remind attendees that there are no outside food, beverages, coolers, chairs, backpacks, umbrellas, or anything with a metal frame allowed inside. There is also no parking along the highway.

Direct questions or comments can be asked by e-mailing: williekbluesfest@gmail.com