The new tri-annual permit process for all leagues and recreation programs goes into effect starting today, Jan. 2, 2018.

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation says the new process affects application requests for the majority of facility usage countywide.

Application requests impacted include those for athletic fields, multipurpose fields, ballfields, courts, pools and gymnasiums.

There will now be three windows of time each year during which application requests may be submitted: the first two weeks of January, May and October. The new process will not impact permit application requests for camping, community centers or annual special events.

The Department will accept application requests starting Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at 8 a.m., until 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 for the Summer season of April 16 – July 31, 2018.

Those wishing to be considered for facility scheduling for the Summer season should apply.

The department says any applications not received in person or via email by 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 will not be considered in the tri-annual process. Applicants having missed the application window may submit standard permit applications on a first-come, first-served basis beginning March 5, 2018, space-permitting.

Application request packets will be available at all Department permit offices and also on the County of Maui website. Application requests will be reviewed in the priority order outlined in the Department’s administrative rules.