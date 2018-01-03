The Hawaiʻi Sheriff Division Special Operations Section Fugitive Unit arrested 1,553 fugitives in 2017. The warrants cleared included 504 Felony Grand Jury Indictments, 121 Parole Violators, 149 Probation Violators, 394 Criminal Warrants, and 385 Traffic Warrants.

The division reports that State Hospital escapee Gregory Labar has continued to evade authorities and the Fugitive Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating him. Labar is listed as an escaped patient from a Department of Health facility and may frequent the Pearl City, North Shore, and Waikīkī areas.

If any individual believes they may have a warrant that they would like to clear, or has information on any of Hawaiʻi’s most wanted, they are asked to contact the Sheriff Fugitive Unit.

The sheriff’s also reported data from its Special Operations Canine Unit saying the division conducted 72 explosive searches, 55 narcotic searches and 182 customs searches in 2017. The canine teams work alongside their federal and county counterparts and routinely participate in securing presidential visits, international conferences, and events such as the Honolulu Marathon.

The public is also reminded that Sheriffs do not call people about warrants having to do with jury duty. They will never ask for personal information or solicit payment over the phone. Hawaiʻi residents are also advised not to provide credit card numbers or other personal information to callers claiming to represent a law enforcement agency or the courts. If you receive a call matching this scam please alert the Sheriff Division by calling (808) 586-1352.