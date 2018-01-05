Members of the Maui Police Department and Kalana ‘O Maui Building personnel will be participating in a one-day Coordinated Agency Emergency Preparedness Exercise.

The exercise will be conducted on Friday, January 12, 2018 at the Kalana ‘O Maui Building located at 200 S. High Street, Wailuku, starting at approximately 10 a.m.

The public can anticipate an increased police presence in the area.