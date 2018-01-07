Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Q: How come some stores are still permitted to use single-use plastic bags?

A: The bags that these stores use at their checkout are allowed according to the County Ordinance and Administrative Rules. (17-105-6).

The administrative rules allow bags that are made from plastic that are specifically designed and manufactured for multiple reuse—they have handles and are at least 3.0 mils thick. The bag must say “Reusable Bag” on it. Bags must meet all standards according to the administrative rules.