**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday January 13: The current west-northwest swell will peak tonight, keeping surf below advisory levels for the north and west facing shores. The swell will then gradually subside Sunday into Monday. A larger long period west- northwest swell if forecast to start building Tuesday and peak Thursday or Thursday night. This swell will likely produce advisory- level surf along north and west facing shores from Tuesday night into Friday, with peak surf heights approaching warning levels. An even larger long period northwest swell is then forecast to peak Friday night or Saturday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NW ground swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

South

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW long period swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

