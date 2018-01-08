There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday January 14: The current west-northwest swell will continue to diminish through Tuesday, but a new long-period northwest swell will begin to arrive Tuesday night. This new swell will persist for several days, with advisory-level surf expected along north and west facing shores Tuesday and Wednesday. Surf may approach warning levels with the peak on Thursday. An even larger north-northwest swell is possible next weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NW ground swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW long period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

