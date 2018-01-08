+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Haleakalā National Park has awarded a maintenance contract to Maris Inc. for rock scaling work and vegetation removal at ʻOheʻo Gulch in East Maui. Park officials say the project will significantly reduce the potential for rock fall hazards or falling debris.

Work is slated to begin in mid-January 2018 and is expected to finish in April 2018.

The date for re-opening the `Ohe`o pools to the public remains uncertain as weather and site conditions may affect the work schedule.

Due to rock slides, underwater hazards, and frequent flash floods, the park does not recommend swimming or wading in the Pools of ʻOheʻo.

The famous area closed last year on Jan. 3, 2017 due to a rock slide. One park visitor sustained minor injuries in the incident. The park closed the pools to protect visitor safety until mitigation measures could be completed.

In February 2017 a geo-technical engineering firm and rock fall mitigation contractor conducted a hazard assessment. Scaling was the recommended solution.

Scaling involves removal of vegetation, loose debris, and rocks likely to fall. Follow-up maintenance will include on-going monitoring of site conditions and clearing of new vegetation, debris, and rocks as needed.