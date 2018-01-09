The 12th annual Ka Lima O Maui golf tournament fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course.

The proceeds from the tournament support the many employment opportunities the non-profit provides to a population that is often times overlooked. Employment programs provided include grounds and custodial services, internships, job placement, job coaching and Medicaid waiver service.

The tournament will be a two person scramble with a 7 a.m. shotgun start. There will also be a hole-in-one contest with the chance to win a new car and $10,000.

The price of a ticket also includes a continental breakfast served prior to play and a buffet lunch and awards ceremony following completion.

The cost is $150 per players with an early bird discount of $125 if purchased by Jan. 31, 2018.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

For more information about the golf tournament, call 244-5502 or visit the website.