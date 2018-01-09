After nine years of business, the brick-and-mortar store Central Guns and Ammo in Kahului announced it will be closing.

All items in the store are on sale for 35% off and fixtures will also be for sale in the upcoming weeks.

The online store will remain open so customers can shop the website and have items shipped directly to their home, excluding firearms. The store adds that items up to 35% and consignments are negotiable and that items on the website may not be in the store due to daily inventory changes.

The store says they are still taking special order firearms and accepting transfers.

Classes and clubs at the brick-and-mortar will continue. Alison and Jason Wolford will continue to teach monthly classes. Some of the classes they will offer are NRA Basic Pistol, Rifle, Shotgun, Range Safety Officer, Refuse To Be A Victim and Utah Concealed Carry. Class information will be posted on the website.

The store announced that non-profit clubs will also still meet and the Well Armed Woman RSO training day will be on the second Saturday. The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapter will continue to meet monthly on the second Sunday with Alison Wolford and Gail Mirkovich co-leading the group.

The 4H and High School Rodeo Shooting Clubs will practice once a month on the third Sunday with Ross Cluney as the new leader of the group.

The store is also offering a NRA instructor level course and a RSO class.

Call 808-872-2422 for more information.