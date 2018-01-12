When illness or injury struck Justin and Amanda Prouty’s family, they turned to an urgent care clinic, time and time again. But that was in Chicago. When they moved to Maui, they saw a need for more urgent care facilities, and decided to open one themselves! They took on Minit Medical in Lāhainā three years ago, then opened a Kahului branch around two years back.

“The people of Maui needed a place to go where they can get quality healthcare in a timely fashion and get back to their every day life,” explains Amanda Prouty.

The clinic is open day and evening hours seven days a week, offering a range of acute-care, work-related, pediatric, geriatric and even cosmetic services; learn details in our video above. Minit Medical takes most Hawai‘i insurances, Medicare and more. There’s also a kama‘āina discount for residents, and a self-pay option for those without insurance.

“We see a lot of visitors from the mainland and if we don’t take their insurance, our staff members can hep them with a form that they can submit for reimbursement,” says Prouty.

The family-owned business is built on a foundation of trust, and forging relationships with patients, many of whom visit more than once.

“We see patients regularly, but for more acute issues,” she says, “so we’ll have a patient who will come in and have an ear infection, then two months later he steps on glass at the beach and we can do the laceration repair here. Then they’ll be like, ‘Oh, you can see my daughter; she broke her arm?'”

The business also has close ties with the Maui community. Amanda Prouty teamed up to help lead “100 Women Who Care,” which meets quarterly to learn about different causes, then votes to donate money to one. After the vote, all the women in the group write a check directly to the chosen organization. She is now heading up a similar effort for young people, ages 6 to 18.

“With ‘100 Kids Who Care,’ this is a way where kids can start to learn how to give back,” Prouty explains. “The kids give $10; we’ve raised money for the homeless shelter to help build their playground, and Maui Youth Ranch to help some of the animals out there.”

Minit Medical has matched kids’ donations, and Prouty hopes to find more businesses to take part. Learn more about the urgent care services at the Minit Medical website.