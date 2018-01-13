The Pacific Cancer Foundation offers a nutrition and meditation wellness workshop to Maui’s cancer community.

The Gratitude & Soup for the Soul wellness workshop is on Jan. 22, 2018 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the J. Walter Cameron Center and is offered free of charge to Maui’s cancer community. Space is limited. To register call (808) 242-7661 or visit PacificCancerFoundation.org for more information.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn healthy body and mind habits, acquire the skills to prepare nutrient rich soups, and discover techniques to cultivate an attitude of gratitude through meditation.

This wellness workshop is sponsored by Susan G Komen and will be led by Sally Pechstein, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, and Carla Jalbert, Meditation Instructor.

The Pacific Cancer Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2005 by a group of concerned health care professionals and cancer survivors. The Foundation’s mission is to provide access, knowledge and support to all those affected by cancer in Maui County.