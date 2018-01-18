Maui Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Laurence Nelson who was last seen leaving his condo in Wailea on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

Police describe Nelson as 59 years old, 5’8″ tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and green/hazel eyes. Police say he may be in the area of the Makawao Forest Reserve and Piʻiholo Road in Makawao.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Laurence Nelson is asked to call police at (808) 244-6400 or 9-1-1 in an emergency.