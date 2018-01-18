Maui police are asking for the public’s help in locating Dana Neizman who was last seen leaving her residence in Haʻikū on foot to go shopping on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

Neizman is described as 47 years old, 5’5″ tall, 120 pouns with dark blonde hair and brown eyes. Police say she frequents the Upcountry and Pāʻia areas of Maui.

Police say that per the mother, NEIZMAN tends to do this sort of thing from time to time, but that this is the longest she has gone without contact. NEIZMAN has no vehicle or cell phone.

Any with information on Neizman’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Dennis Clifton at (808) 244-6433 or police at (808) 244-6400 or 9-1-1 in an emergency.